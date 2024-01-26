Rally at University of Chicago calls for ceasefire in Gaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some students and faculty at the University of Chicago participated in a rally Friday for an installation calling for peace in Gaza.

The installation required drilling into the frozen ground on the University of Chicago campus.

Flags at the site represent the estimated 23,000 Palestinians who have died in Gaza since October 7th.

"We feel compelled to bow our heads in reverence at once to the unconscionable humans suffering being marked here, and to our students and your self-sacrifice," a speaker at the rally said.

The rally came as the United Nations high court ordered Israel take measures to limit death and destruction in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering an outright ceasefire.

"(The court) rejected an attempt to deny Israel's right to defend itself and to impose a unilateral ceasefire," a post from the Israeli Consulate in Chicago read. "Also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages held in Gaza."

"This is a hopeful sign that there is increased legal accountability for the state of Israel and its genocide against Israel," UChicago student Hassan D said.

A university spokesperson said the school is committed to upholding the rights of protesters and speakers to express a wide range of views.

"Only mass popular pressure creates change, and we just have to keep coming out and standing up and saying this has to stop," UChicago law student Katja Stroke-Adolph.