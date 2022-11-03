7 U Chicago students report their drinks were possibly drugged at parties, 1 assaulted: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago officials said they've received reports from seven undergraduate students that drugs may have been put in their drinks at parties, one of whom said they were sexually assaulted.

In a message to students Thursday, safety officials said since September they've received seven reports of drugs possibly being put in drinks without students' knowledge or consent.

Officials said Tuesday a student reported they were likely sexually assaulted in a dorm room after attending a party where they suspected their drink had been drugged. The party and assault happened on October 28, school officials said.

No further details about that assault have been released.

A university spokesperson said no police reports were filed in any of these incidents, and they took place primarily off campus. The school is seeking more information as part of their investigation into the reports.

The letter said the reports are being taken seriously and investigated. "Such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated within this community, and may be criminal," administrators said in the letter.

Students are encourage to report any further incidents to campus safety and other appropriate officials.