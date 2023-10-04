University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium catches fire

The University of Illinois said a fire broke out under the stands at Memorial Stadium Tuesday night.

CHAMPAIGHN, Ill. (WLS) -- University of Illinois officials are evaluating damage to Memorial Stadium after a fire Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in the southwest corner underneath the horseshoe away from spectator areas, the university said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, the university said.

Early indications are that the Fighting Illini football game scheduled for Friday night versus Nebraska can take place as scheduled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.