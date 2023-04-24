American Airlines passenger urinates on another on flight from JFK to India: reports

An American Airlines passenger was taken into custody after urinating on another during a flight from JFK to New Delhi.

NEW YORK -- An American Airlines passenger was taken into custody after a flight from JFK to New Delhi - and that wasn't the only unruly passenger on a plane from a New York City-area airport on Sunday.

Local media reports indicate there was an argument on board between two passengers on American Airlines Flight 292 that ended with one passenger urinating on another.

This type of incident has happened several times in recent years on flights to India, ABC News reports.

American Airlines released the following statement:

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board. We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism."

In a separate case on Sunday, a United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv turned around after three hours and returned to Newark due to an unruly passenger.

Local Israeli media spoke to passengers who say the man had an argument with the crew after he sat in the flight attendant's jump seat while he waited for the bathroom.

United released the following statement:

"United flight 90 traveling from Newark to Tel Aviv returned to Newark shortly after takeoff last night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the aircraft and removed the passenger. A new flight departed Sunday evening."

The incidents involving the unruly passengers came the same day that an American Airlines flight leaving from Ohio was forced to return to the airport on Sunday morning after a possible bird strike sparked an engine fire.