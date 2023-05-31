The owner is looking to try something new.

Woman-owned, LGBTQ+ business UpRising Bakery in Lake of the Hills shuts down after harassment

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- After nearly a year of harassment, a north suburban bakery is shutting down for good.

UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills wrote in a social media post that Wednesday was its final day of operations.

"It was our honor to be part of this community, to be supported and loved by you, to be a positive representation, a safe place, a voice, in McHenry County," wrote owner Corinna Sac.

The woman and LGBTQ+-owned bakery has been the victim of vandalism and revenue loss after trying to host a drag show last summer.

A fundraising campaign helped keep the bakery open temporarily, but bakery sales following the fundraiser were not sufficient to pay expenses.

Although UpRising is not looking for a new location, Sac said it was not a goodbye. UpRising may be closed but the owner is looking for a new dream and to experience something new.