UPS driver hailed as hero during wild California chase

EMBED </>More Videos

The UPS driver caught in the middle of a wild chase in San Jose is being hailed as a hero by the police department. During an afternoon update on the case, Chief Eddie Garcia heaped praise upon the driver who was carjacked Thursday by two suspects. (KGO-TV)

Brad Belstock
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The UPS driver caught in the middle of a wild chase in San Jose, California is being hailed as a hero by the police department.

RELATED: Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff, hostage situation

During a Friday afternoon update on the case, Chief Eddie Garcia heaped praise upon the driver who was carjacked Thursday by two suspects.


Garcia was clearly impressed saying, "This guy is amazing. I really need to give him an application or something when this is done," but that was just the beginning.

There were more accolades as the chief went through the series of events.

RELATED: San Jose hostage situation involving UPS truck ends, suspect shot, killed

"UPS driver is out, he gets confronted by the male and female with the armed shotgun, taken into his car, and by the calmness which he drives. He purposely drove over the spike strips, they actually wanted him to drive faster, and he lied and told them that the UPS truck had a governor and couldn't go over 50 mph because he didn't want the police to lose the truck," explained Garcia.

The chief finished by saying "that guy should make UPS all over the country proud or all over the world proud today as well. He definitely saved lives, including his own."

Police have not revealed the driver's identity.

WATCH: Full press conference with San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave a lengthy statement about the suspect who was shot and killed after taking a UPS driver hostage and forcing a police chase and standoff in San Jose.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
UPShostagepolice chasepolice shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Vigils planned for 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest released in Jussie Smollett case confirmed to have been on scene
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
Armed robber on the run after targeting 7 businesses
Surveillance photos released of man who punched, kicked pregnant woman on CTA Red Line train
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Show More
Shamrock Shakes return to some McDonald's restaurants
Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts
Glenview Marines revisit site of 1991 volcanic eruption in the Philippines
Perfect Pet
More News