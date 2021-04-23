UPS driver saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Oak Park

child rescued

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A UPS driver became a real-life superhero for an Oak Park boy.

Doorbell camera video shows young Max trying to move a 90-pound package from his front step when the box tips over, trapping him underneath.

Max was able to cry out for help. The driver notices from across the street and quickly runs over to help.

"I came dashing downstairs and when she heard me say help, the package man came and helped," Max said.

"So I was coming down the stairs and I had no idea that that had all just taken place, but everyone was pretty shaken up," said Traci Pratt, Max's mom. "And then I look on our camera after the fact and had no idea the severity of what had just taken place."

The whole family was able to meet with the driver, whose name is Marco, and thank him again.
