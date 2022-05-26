death investigation

Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home ID'd; Chicago police investigating

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 8-year-old girl found dead in a home in Uptown Wednesday has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Amaria Osby was found unresponsive in a home in the 4600-block of North Winthrop Avenue about 11 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, approximately 38, was also found in the home and taken to Weiss Hospital. Police said she is in good condition.

RELATED: 'Fear in their eyes': Texas investigators describe conditions in which 8-year-old's remains found

The relationship between the woman and the child was not immediately known.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownchild deathchicago police departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home, police say
Families of women who died during Chicago heat wave file lawsuits
Family of woman who died during heat wave in N. Side apartments sues
Texas woman sought in fatal shooting of pro cyclist: US Marshals
TOP STORIES
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
More Chicago neighborhoods, businesses want private security
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Aurora man who threw explosive device at Naperville police gets 1 year
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
Woman uninjured after city light pole falls on car in Hyde Park
Show More
Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street: source
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Best, worst times to travel this Chicago Memorial Day weekend
Mayoral candidate Wilson giving away gas discounts to seniors
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain, storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News