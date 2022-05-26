Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home ID'd; Chicago police investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 8-year-old girl found dead in a home in Uptown Wednesday has been identified.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Amaria Osby was found unresponsive in a home in the 4600-block of North Winthrop Avenue about 11 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A woman, approximately 38, was also found in the home and taken to Weiss Hospital. Police said she is in good condition.The relationship between the woman and the child was not immediately known.An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.