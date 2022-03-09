pride parade

Chicago Pride Parade returns in-person for 2022

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Pride Parade returns in-person

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade will be back in-person for summer 2022.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns, organizers vow to return in 2022

Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 have forced organizers to cancel the parade for the past two years.

RELATED | Pride Fest Chicago 2021 draws out 100K after annual parade canceled for 2nd year due to pandemic

The parade coordinator told ABC7 that the parade, which traditionally steps off at West Montrose Avenue and North Broadway and ends in the Uptown neighborhood, is expected to take place on June 26.
