Chicago Pride Parade returns in-person for 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade will be back in-person for summer 2022.
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 have forced organizers to cancel the parade for the past two years.
The parade coordinator told ABC7 that the parade, which traditionally steps off at West Montrose Avenue and North Broadway and ends in the Uptown neighborhood, is expected to take place on June 26.
