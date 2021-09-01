Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns, organizers vow to return in 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled amid rising COVID concerns, organizers said Wednesday.Organizers announced in May that the parade, typically held in June, had been pushed back to October 3. The hope was widespread vaccination would make it safe to people together for the parade, which regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of people along its route."Sadly, we were nave in that belief or, a more accurate word -- 'hope'," organizers said in a letter. "Everyone knows the reasons we were wrong in our estimate as to how safe things would be in the fall. Leave it at that."Organizers added they had hoped an October parade would allow them to introduce LGBTQI+ History Month, and had hoped to recognize The Chicago Gender Society, which they said have been an entry in the Pride Parade every year since 1985, as well as honor some specific individuals."We really wanted and hoped there could be a parade in 2021," the organizers wrote. "We don't feel, though, that we can do it safely for everyone in the parade and people watching. We must cancel the parade for a second year."Organizers said they are still planning to hold the Chicago Pride Parade on June 26, 2022."We intend to have the best, most joyous, fabulous, memorable Pride Parade ever," organizers said of next year's celebration. "Count on it!"The 2020 parade was also canceled due to the COVID pandemic.