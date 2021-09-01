pride parade

Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns, organizers vow to return in 2022

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled amid rising COVID concerns, organizers said Wednesday.

Organizers announced in May that the parade, typically held in June, had been pushed back to October 3. The hope was widespread vaccination would make it safe to people together for the parade, which regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of people along its route.

"Sadly, we were nave in that belief or, a more accurate word -- 'hope'," organizers said in a letter. "Everyone knows the reasons we were wrong in our estimate as to how safe things would be in the fall. Leave it at that."

Organizers added they had hoped an October parade would allow them to introduce LGBTQI+ History Month, and had hoped to recognize The Chicago Gender Society, which they said have been an entry in the Pride Parade every year since 1985, as well as honor some specific individuals.

"We really wanted and hoped there could be a parade in 2021," the organizers wrote. "We don't feel, though, that we can do it safely for everyone in the parade and people watching. We must cancel the parade for a second year."

Organizers said they are still planning to hold the Chicago Pride Parade on June 26, 2022.

"We intend to have the best, most joyous, fabulous, memorable Pride Parade ever," organizers said of next year's celebration. "Count on it!"

The 2020 parade was also canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolakeviewpridelgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridecoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinepride paradecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE PARADE
Long Island hosted their own Pride March in Babylon
Pride Parade returning to Chicago this year
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
ABC 7 Chicago Celebrates Pride: Fun & Fabulous
TOP STORIES
Chase Bank worker stabbed inside branch blocks from Mag Mile
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Misspelled COVID-19 card leads to Oak Lawn woman's arrest in Hawaii
Tenn. inmate dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
Cook County Missing Persons Project aims to resolve nearly 170 cases
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Show More
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning removed
Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash
2 CPD officers charged with beating teen during January arrest
1 injured, all other safe NC high school school shooting: Officials
Walgreens joins other retailers in starting pay boost
More TOP STORIES News