pride parade

Pride Fest Chicago 2021 draws out 100K after annual parade canceled for 2nd year due to pandemic

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Pride Fest street festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday was the final night of a Chicago street festival celebrating Pride.

It was extended after the Chicago Pride Parade, which that been rescheduled for this weekend, was canceled due to COVID concerns.

RELATED: Chicago Pride 2020: Fun, fabulous celebration with ABC 7 Chicago

However, a little dancing in the rain never hurt anybody and it certainly didn't stop anyone in North Halstead from having a good time.

Despite the rain, the live music continued, bringing in roughly 100,000 people to the neighborhood event.

While this was the second consecutive year the parade has been canceled because of the pandemic, people were still excited to get out and see each other for the celebration again.

RELATED: Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns, organizers vow to return in 2022

Those who attended were asked to be fully vaccinated or wear a mask. There was also free COVID testing on site.

"We have masks, if necessary, but I'm pretty comfortable out here," said attendee Bao Pham. "I feel like it's not really in the air. There's not much tension."

"Obviously it feels great. Colorful day even though we had some rain, but feels good to be back in a safe atmosphere, vaccinated and back to normal in a certain way, I guess," added Tyler Fulmer.

Pride fest wraps up at 10 p.m.

Keep in mind, some businesses on the block are also requiring proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolakeviewpridelgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridecoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinepride paradecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE PARADE
Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns
Long Island hosted their own Pride March in Babylon
Pride Parade returning to Chicago this year
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Horner Park hit-and-run after Chicago shooting: CPD
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
Funeral held for teen gunned down while sitting in car on SW Side
Illinois State Police trooper killed in Dan Ryan shooting
Rookie QB Justin Fields leads Bears to 1st starting win against Lions
Boy, 6, finds historic mastodon tooth
Influx of guns is 'ground zero for violence' at end of a bloody summer
Show More
31 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
'Fed up' Robbins cops resign, call off over lack of resources: union
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, few showers Sunday night
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Man pretending to need help attacks teen in alley, mom claims
More TOP STORIES News