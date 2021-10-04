CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday was the final night of a Chicago street festival celebrating Pride.
It was extended after the Chicago Pride Parade, which that been rescheduled for this weekend, was canceled due to COVID concerns.
RELATED: Chicago Pride 2020: Fun, fabulous celebration with ABC 7 Chicago
However, a little dancing in the rain never hurt anybody and it certainly didn't stop anyone in North Halstead from having a good time.
Despite the rain, the live music continued, bringing in roughly 100,000 people to the neighborhood event.
While this was the second consecutive year the parade has been canceled because of the pandemic, people were still excited to get out and see each other for the celebration again.
RELATED: Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns, organizers vow to return in 2022
Those who attended were asked to be fully vaccinated or wear a mask. There was also free COVID testing on site.
"We have masks, if necessary, but I'm pretty comfortable out here," said attendee Bao Pham. "I feel like it's not really in the air. There's not much tension."
"Obviously it feels great. Colorful day even though we had some rain, but feels good to be back in a safe atmosphere, vaccinated and back to normal in a certain way, I guess," added Tyler Fulmer.
Pride fest wraps up at 10 p.m.
Keep in mind, some businesses on the block are also requiring proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test.
Pride Fest Chicago 2021 draws out 100K after annual parade canceled for 2nd year due to pandemic
PRIDE PARADE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News