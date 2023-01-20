Urban Prep Academy fights to keep charter school agreement at public hearing

Urban Prep Academy in Chicago is making new pleas to keep its charter school agreement during two public hearings Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Urban Prep Academy in Chicago is making new pleas to keep its charter school agreement during two public hearings Thursday.

The last hearing that just wrapped up was solely about the future of Urban Prep Englewood, as the school network faces a months-long battle with Chicago Public Schools over control.

Students, staff and school leaders with Urban Prep Academies packed the room at the State of Illinois building where the State Board of Education heard the school network's appeal against CPS.

This comes after CPS moved to revoke Urban Prep's charter agreement in October and take over its Bronzeville and Englewood campuses following a report from the district's inspector general that substantiated misconduct allegations against the charter school's founder, Tim King.

The State Board of Education already ended the charter school's agreement for its downtown campus this past November, citing a decline in enrollment.

Both sides made their cases heard.

"We made a promise to the community. We fulfilled that promise with our first graduating class in 2010," chief academic officer for Urban Prep Academy, Dennis Lacewell, said. "100% of all graduates earning a four-year college acceptance and we've done that for 13 consecutive years."

"It is important to note that the failures of the board members and executives are not the failure of the students," said Alfonso Carmona , chief portfolio officer for CPS. "They are not the failures of the families who chose to entrust Urban Prep to educate their children."

CPS said both campuses will stay open but under district oversight, and also stated that teachers and staff would be retained and that students can choose to remain or transfer next year.

The next hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will focus on the Bronzeville campus.

