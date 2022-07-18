chicago proud

Navy veteran, single mother of 5 surprised with new minivan in Gurnee

By
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A military veteran in need of a new car was given just that on Monday as a show of appreciation for her service.

Adriana Stewart's military career was cut short when injuries prompted her to retire from the Navy. But the single mother of five was on the go non-stop, even though getting around in her car proved a challenge.

"The engine light is on, can't pass emissions, can't renew my registration," Stewart said. "I'm missing a side mirror, no room, it's really cramped, the roof is leaking water when it rains."

So to thank her for her service, she was given a new Chrysler Pacifica thanks to a partnership with U.S. Bank and Operation Homefront, an organization that provides financial assistance to military families.

"Adriana works hard every day to support her community and Chicago," said Margi Kirst, with Operation Homefront.

A new car is a life-changing gift for Stewart.

"It means everything to me," she said. "The ability to transport my children safely, get to and from doctor's appointments, to school. It gives me a fresh start in life."

U.S. Bank and Operation Homefront have teamed up many times to give cars to veterans. Monday's giveaway was part of the grand opening of the new U.S. Bank branch in Gurnee.
