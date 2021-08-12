US Census: Illinois population sees growth in Latinx and Asian residents, steep drop in whites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago remains the 3rd largest city in the U.S., according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The city's population grew by nearly 51,000 from 2010 to 2020.The growth was fueled by Asians with a jump of about 45,000, followed by the Latinx community with an increase of about 41,000. The city saw the largest drop in its Black population, declining by almost 85,000 compared to 2010."Black residents of Chicago have always been seen as the biggest power, the biggest political group in the city, that's going to be changing," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.In suburban Cook County, the Latinx population is up by almost 100,000. That's followed by Asians at almost 45,000.The white population dropped, which is part of a larger trend statewide.Data shows the largest population in Illinois that declined was white residents, falling by nearly 700,000, compared to 2010.The largest increase in Illinois was in the Latinx community, growing by nearly 310,000. That was followed by those who selected more than one group, up by nearly 231,000 from 2010. Asians grew by about 167,000 in Illinois."The landscape and demography of Illinois is changing," said Sylvia Puente, the CEO and president of the Latino Policy Forum.She said the demographic changes should be reflected in public policy."The ascendance in terms of growth and numbers of the Latino community just puts higher on the radar the need for equitable investment in the Latino community," Puente said.