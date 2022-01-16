CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report shows that more Americans are getting back into debt.
Post-holiday spending, rising prices in the housing market and credit card debt are some of the reasons behind high debt.
"Blue Monday" rolls around every year on the third Monday in January.
John Nicholas' book 'Debt-Free ASAP' details ways all Americans can understand their debt, debunk common myths, and pay off debt faster to have more financial freedom.
Nicholas says the three Steps to Debt-Recovery Success are to assess your situation, review your options and create a plan with support.
He also says keep these reminders to stay motivated:
* Don't ignore or say "maybe later."
* Don't be embarrassed.
* Don't be scammed or pressured.
* Do take action. Every step is a victory.
* Cultivate your mindset, spirit and vision!
Here are some quick and easy tips for handling debt ahead of 'Blue Monday'
DEBT
TOP STORIES
Show More