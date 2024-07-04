Over $100M in medical debt wiped out for more than 44K in Cook County thanks to partnership

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- More than $100 million in medical debt was wiped out this week, benefiting over 44,000 people in Cook County.

It's the result of a partnership among Loyola Medicine, a national nonprofit called "Undue Medical Debt" and Cook County's Medical Debt Relief Initiative.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; Undue Medical Debt CEO Allison Sesso; and Shana Jo Crews, from Loyola, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about the efforts to help residents.

Cook County was the first local government to partner with Undue Medical Debt and local hospitals like Loyola Medicine in this way.

Visit arpa.cookcountyil.gov/medical-debt-relief-initiative for more information.