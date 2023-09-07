Holocaust survivors will take part in a luncheon marking 30 years of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Survivors to take part in Chicago luncheon to mark 30 years of US Holocaust Memorial Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of Chicagoans, including Holocaust survivors, are getting together Monday.

They'll mark 30 years of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The luncheon carries special significance this year because it falls on September 11.

Nina Friend, a museum supporter, spoke about the "What You Do Matters" luncheon is on Monday at the Hilton Chicago. She also spoke about how people can help.

Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall returns to Auschwitz with Cardinal Blase Cupich

For more information, visit www.ushmm.org.