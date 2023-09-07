WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Survivors to take part in Chicago luncheon to mark 30 years of US Holocaust Memorial Museum

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 7, 2023 4:36PM
Chicago luncheon to mark 30 years of US Holocaust Museum
EMBED <>More Videos

Holocaust survivors will take part in a luncheon marking 30 years of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of Chicagoans, including Holocaust survivors, are getting together Monday.

They'll mark 30 years of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The luncheon carries special significance this year because it falls on September 11.

Nina Friend, a museum supporter, spoke about the "What You Do Matters" luncheon is on Monday at the Hilton Chicago. She also spoke about how people can help.

Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall returns to Auschwitz with Cardinal Blase Cupich

For more information, visit www.ushmm.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW