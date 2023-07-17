Local 12-year-old Paris Head selected to join USA National baseball team in Taiwan

Chicago 12-year-old Paris Head will travel with the USA National baseball team to Taiwan for the Baseball World Cup.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young baseball star is making Chicago proud, internationally.

Chicago 12-year-old Paris Head will travel to East Asia at the end of the month to take the field with the USA National baseball team in Taiwan for the Baseball World Cup.

"This kid, he's gonna do whatever it takes," said Bryon banks, Head's former baseball coach. "He eat, sleeps, everything baseball."

Head is the only player from Illinois on the 18-player roster. He made it through a rigorous try-out process that began in Romeoville and ended at the USA Baseball training facility in Cary, North Carolina.

A block party was held Sunday in Humboldt Park to celebrate the young athlete's accomplishment.

"Baseball's probably the best thing, the funnest thing I do," Head said. "I want to win a gold medal for USA."

Paris and his father, Marcus Head, will leave next Friday for training in California. They will then fly to Taiwan the following Wednesday.

Head currently plays for the White Sox ACE youth baseball team and is a straight-A student, his father said.