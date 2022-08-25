USA Trade Tasting 2022: The place to be for best wine and spirits professionals

Trying to increase awareness of your wine store? Check out this event

The USA Trade Tasting 2022 is the place to be for wine and spirits professionals.

The USA Trade Tasting 2022 is the place to be for wine and spirits professionals.

The USA Trade Tasting 2022 is the place to be for wine and spirits professionals.

The USA Trade Tasting 2022 is the place to be for wine and spirits professionals.

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- USATT is an annual wine and spirits trade show held in Chicago, for retailers, sommeliers, bartenders, importers and distributors to network, learn and find new opportunities to grow. Book your exhibitor spot at USA Trade Tasting, and connect with buyers of the USA.

Why exhibit at the USA Trade Tasting 2022?

For any new wine, beer or spirits brand looking to grow their distribution within the U.S. marketplace, the key success factor is being able to grow awareness of their products in the minds of both consumers and potential distributors.

- Meet with buyers in a unique face-to-face environment

- Grow consumer awareness of your product offerings

- Showcase your products to purchasing decision makers

Ultimately, becoming an exhibitor at USATT 2022 is about becoming part of the conversation surrounding the future direction of the U.S. wine, beer and spirits industry. It is being able to have access to a platform to introduce your brands to thousands of interested buyers.

Why visit USA Trade Tasting 2022?

Every year, the USATT Show brings together sommeliers, bartenders, importers, distributors, retailers and press professionals of the US wine, spirits and beer industry in Chicago for two days of buying and selling, networking and fun - all designed to help participants grow their bottom line.

Your conference tickets will include free breakfast, free lunch and expo floor access to all the sessions on both days. This special offer ends on Sept. 15.

USATT 2022 Conference

After successful USP conferences in 2021, 2022 is back with an impressive lineup of speakers taking place.

That includes John Beaudette, president and CEO MHW, Ltd; Jim Bube, MSWine director at Hogsalt; Timothy Hill, vice president of sales at Romano Beverage - Regal Wine Co; Katie Hoy, beverage alcohol e-commerce pioneer - cross-functional strategist - data driven storyteller; Jason Steffens, training manager at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits and more!

USATT is brought to you by Beverage Trade Network, creating global platforms and marketplace for the drinks industry to learn, network and grow.