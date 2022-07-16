USO BBQ for the Troops raises money to help local military

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 60 new-car dealers throughout Chicagoland are firing up their grills to host USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers.
The partnership by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and the USO Illinois continues for the ninth year.
So far, BBQ for the troops fundraisers have raised more than $950,000, supporting local military, the goal is to get to the $1 million milestone this year.
These funds directly impact more than 300,000 troops and their families annually.
If you can't stop by, participating dealers will be collecting donations throughout July through in-person and online donations.
