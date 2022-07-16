USO BBQ for troops

USO BBQ for the Troops raises money to help local military

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

BBQ raises money for local military

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 60 new-car dealers throughout Chicagoland are firing up their grills to host USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers.

The partnership by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and the USO Illinois continues for the ninth year.

So far, BBQ for the troops fundraisers have raised more than $950,000, supporting local military, the goal is to get to the $1 million milestone this year.

These funds directly impact more than 300,000 troops and their families annually.

If you can't stop by, participating dealers will be collecting donations throughout July through in-person and online donations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopuso bbq for troopsmilitaryfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USO BBQ FOR TROOPS
Chicagoland car dealerships team up to raise money for USO Illinois
BBQ for the Troops 2020 raises $50K for USO of Illinois
Barbecue for the Troops 2020 includes month-long USO fundraiser
USO BBQ For The Troops 2020
TOP STORIES
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
CTA employee found dead; some service delayed in Loop, authorities say
Father fatally shot in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Show More
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in South Loop, Chicago police say
2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on Far South Side, police say
Police release photos in deadly Bronzeville hit-and-run
14-year-old boy grazed by bullet on South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Humid with isolated storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News