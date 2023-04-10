Chicago police warn of armed thieves targeting postal carriers across city

CPD is warning of armed Chicago robberies targeting USPS postal workers across the city. One took place on North Wells in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over the weekend, Chicago police said armed thieves are targeting postal carriers across the city.

CPD said about a dozen armed robberies happened over the past month.

In all of the robberies, police said a group of male suspects carrying handguns approached postal workers on the job and then demanded their keys, before getting away in a car.

In one of the incidents, the suspects took a victim's vehicle by force after one of the robberies, CPD said.

The suspects are described as 15 to 25 years old and wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at (312) 744-8263.

Below is where the incidents took place:

- 1400-block of South Halsted Street at 1:15 p.m. March 2

- 100-block of South Leavitt Street at 2:45 p.m. March 7

- 7900-block of South LaSalle Street at 3:15 p.m. March 7

- 200-block of North Wells Street at 6:28 p.m. March 7

- 9200-block of South Throop Street at 12:08 p.m. March 14

- 2200-block of West Warren Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. March 15

- 100-block of South Seeley Avenue at 11:20 a.m. March 16

- 2900-block of West Wilcox Street at 11:30 a.m. March 18

- 6600-block of North Hoyne Avenue at 2:32 p.m. March 20

- 1800-block of West Maypole Avenue at 7:40 p.m. March 23

- 700-block of South Claremont Avenue at 2 p.m. April 4

- 1500-block of South Drake Avenue at 2:24 p.m. April 5

