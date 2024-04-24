University of Texas police and state troopers respond pro-Palestine protests on campus

AUSTIN, Texas -- State troopers and University of Texas law enforcement are responding to pro-Palestine protests at the Austin campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to a call by ABC News, a junior at the university who did not participate in the protest said he witnessed what appeared to him to be multiple arrests.

"Their hands looked like they were in restraints," he told ABC News, adding that they were perhaps "zip ties."

The student described protestors flanking both sides of mounted police and state troopers clad in riot gear.

In a separate call with ABC News, the Austin Police Department said its role is only in assisting the main agency responding to the campus events, the UT Police Department; they are not booking individuals.

APD noted that the Texas Department of Public Safety is also assisting UTPD.

The school's paper, The Daily Texan, reported roughly 50 state troopers were seen in riot gear and issued a two-minute warning for protesters to disperse.

The crowd is estimated to be 150 to 200 people.

This is a breaking news report. Come back to this post for more updates.