Uvalde shooting survivor reunited with blood donors

It was an emotional reunion Saturday for young Mayah and her family with the people who saved her life.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate.

"Mayah is strong and resilient," said Adrienne Mendoza, chief operating officer of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC). "You would not know meeting her that she is the survivor of unthinkable violence perpetrated on the most innocent."

It was an emotional reunion for the young Uvalde school shooting survivor and her family with the people who saved her life. The special moment was organized by the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, KSAT reported.

"If she didn't have the blood that she had available to her, she wouldn't be here today," said Zamora's mother," Christina Zamora.

Zamora spent 66 days in the hospital following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, fighting for her life after being shot multiple times in her arms, hands, back and chest. Paramedics worked tirelessly to stabilize her on the flight from Uvalde to San Antonio.

"It was a busy, busy 30 minutes. It's so incredible to see you," one of the air paramedics said.

Dr. Ronald Stewart was one of Zamora's doctors at University Hospital. He's a trauma specialist and an advocate for whole blood transfusions, like the one Zamora got while inside the helicopter.

It's worth more than I can describe," Dr. Stewart said.

Now that Maya has a second chance at life. She can chase all of her dreams. Whether that's painting, dancing or animals.

"Always live your dream because you never know when life is going to end," the young survivor said.