6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks, calling them 'ugly' and 'nappy' at Virginia private school

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Police are investigating a 12-year-old girl's allegation that her classmates grabbed her and cut her dreadlocks on the playground of a northern Virginia private school.

"Where were the teachers, administrators," said Cynthia Allen. "Where was anybody to protect her from this heinous crime?"

Allen is overwhelmed with frustration after learning what her 12-year-old granddaughter Amari went through on this school playground Monday.

RELATED: Referee suspended after wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match

Amari is a 6th grader at the private Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia.

The same place where second lady Karen Pence teaches.

Amari told WUSA that she's been bullied for weeks before the alleged incident.

"I sometimes think that I don't deserve to be there and I'm ugly," Amari said.

She said three 6th grade boys won't let up. They take her school lunches, call her names and more recently attacked her on the school playground

"One put my hands behind my back, one of them covered my mouth," Armari described.

All while she said a third student pulled out scissors and cut her hair, leaving her lengthy dreadlocks hanging unevenly.

"He took big chunks of my hair and just cut," she said.

Amari's grandmother wonders where the teachers and other students were when this happened.

"They call me ugly, I shouldn't have been born. An attention seeker," Armari said.

Amari said she never told anyone because she was scared, but her grandmother noticed her hair and questioned her a couple days later.

"I saw where they just chopped them up and everything, and she said, 'I did, I did,'" Allen recalled. "She was on the defense. I said, 'no, you didn't cut your hair.'"

Amari's family pays nearly $12,000 a year for her to attend the private school, which on its website outlines a strict-no bullying policy.

In a statement, head of school Stephen Danish wouldn't address our questions directly but stated, "we are deeply disturbed by the allegations" and that the school has a "zero tolerance policy for any kind of bullying or abuse."

Danish also said they have reached out to law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation.

"I want to see them dismissed from the school. I want to see something done," Allen said. "I want to see whatever the policies are for bullying. I want to see them implemented because apparently they're not being implemented."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiahairbullyingschoolu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
2 CPD officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Heavy rain, potentially severe storms expected Friday
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Show More
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
District: Ind. elementary hasn't banned 5th graders from dating
Skydiver killed by big rig after landing on freeway
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
More TOP STORIES News