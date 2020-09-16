Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine trials report promising results

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the front-runners in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine is reporting hopeful news.

Pfizer says its vaccine is proving to be safe during phase three trials.

RELATED: Oxford, AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial after pause due to patient's reported side-effect

About 6,000 participants have complained of side effects, but all of those were minor and included headaches and sore arms.

Pfizer is studying more than 44,000 people of all ages. This in an increase from 30,000 that they announced on Saturday.

RELATED: US says it plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans


The data they released on Tuesday shows that this decision was made because of the safety of the first phase of testing.

According to the study, "These results support selection of the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate for Phase 2/3 largescale safety and efficacy evaluation, currently underway."
The company expects to have data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicclinical trialscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Health secretary explains when we could see COVID-19 vaccine
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
CORONAVIRUS
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Pritzker says Region 7 could have restrictions removed as IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Indiana reports 580 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Region 7 could have restrictions removed as IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's duffel bags: LIVE UPDATE
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
Suspect in custody after student shot at WIU-Macomb
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Former State Sen. Terry Link pleads guilty to income tax evasion
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
Show More
Tropical Storm Sally brings 'catastrophic' flooding to Gulf Coast
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
With ink barely dry on $177M deal, Deshaun Watson sued
McDonald's offering free McNuggets deal today
More TOP STORIES News