Valparaiso University lockdown lifted after reports of active shooter on campus deemed unfounded

A school in Valparaiso, Indiana had its lockdown lifted early Thursday morning after reports of individuals with guns on campus, police said.

School in Valparaiso, IN had reports of individuals carrying guns on campus

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A campus lockdown at Valparaiso University was lifted early Thursday morning, after reports of an active shooter were deemed unfounded, school officials said.

On Wednesday, the Valparaiso University Police Department received reports of individuals carrying guns on campus near Beacon Hall, according to a statement from the school's president's office.

An order to shelter in place was issued at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, as university police and the Porter County Sheriff's Office investigated.

RELATED: Juvenile charged with bringing gun to Highland Park High School

Police said no credible threat exists, and there is no danger to the campus or community.

Law enforcement was expected to be in the area overnight.