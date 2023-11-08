Grad student critically injured in Valparaiso stabbing at Planet Fitness dies: university

A Merrillville, Indiana vigil was held for Valparaiso University student Varun Raj Pucha, who was critically injured in a Planet Fitness stabbing.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old Valparaiso grad student who was stabbed in the head last month while working out at Planet Fitness just down the road from his school has died.

Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed on Oct. 29. He was put on life support, and has since died, Valparaiso University said on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun's family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss," the school said. "The university continues to be in contact with Varun's family, and we will continue to offer assistance and support wherever possible as they navigate this extremely difficult time. We ask that you join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers."

A lot of people showed up on Sunday night to the Indian American cultural center in Merrillville, Indiana to unite together for Pucha.

His cousin told ABC7 Chicago that his condition did not improve after the incident.

He only had movement on one side of his body and remained unconscious at a hospital in Fort Wayne before his death.

Anile Balleboyne is one of just a couple relatives the student had in the U.S. as his parents and the rest of the family are in India. She said he came to Indiana about a year and a half ago in hopes of getting a good education.

"It's very difficult, because no one would expect this kind of situation for their kids. He has many dreams. He came with many dreams, to financially and emotionally support his family," Balleboyne said.

The family is praying for justice after Valparaiso police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Andrade, charging him with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Police have not announced a motive in the stabbing.

In the meantime, some of Pucha's friends, classmates and teachers spoke at Sunday night's vigil. They said he was often quiet, but always focused on his studies and enjoyed spending time with his tight-knit group of friends.

"I really hope to get justice for him, and I'm asking each and every one of you to have faith and support for him," one student said.

The university associate provost, Lissa Yogan, also showed up, explaining what has been a difficult week on campus.

"I would say the tone has been very somber. It's so sad. I don't know how else to say. It hangs over everything. You go about your daily life, and this event truly pierced through it all," Yogan said.

The university was working with its international studies office to help Pucha's family secure emergency passports and the finances they needed to see their son.

A service of remembrance and memorial for Pucha is being planned on-campus for Nov. 16.

