Valparaiso University students shocked after international graduate student stabbed

Students at Valparaiso University gathered to pray for an international graduate student who was stabbed at a Planet Fitness Sunday, according to police.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Valparaiso University students gathered Thursday to pray for an international student who was stabbed Sunday.

There was a somber mood across campus as students tried to wrap their head around a stabbing that sent a grad student to the hospital.

Police said 29-year-old Varun Raj Pucha was at a Planet Fitness near the university on Sunday morning when a man stabbed him in the head.

Students said they are anxious for more details from the investigation.

"I know a lot of students have been impacted by it, especially our international students," junior Rachel Painter said. "I hope they feel safe on campus."

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jordan Andrade from Porter Township, who now faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Varun's roommate said his friend is still unconscious at the hospital and still not able to move the left side of his body.

Most of the victim's family is in India, so students at the university gathered to pray for him and his family.

"Chapel break is very important to us to take time to think about things to pray," senior Allison Yohanan said. "For them to honor him in this way is good I think."

Police have not revealed a motive behind the shooting.

Varun's roommate told ABC7 the victim has no prior relationship to the suspect.

The school issued a statement Wednesday, saying "We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Varun Raj Pucha. At Valparaiso University, we consider each other family, and this incident is horrifying for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family."

Raj Pucha is still at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where some of his family has flown in so they can be by his side.