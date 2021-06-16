human smuggling

Nearly 3 dozen migrants discovered crammed inside moving truck in west Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

33 migrants found packed inside moving truck in west Texas

VAN HORN, Texas -- Another human smuggling operation was thwarted last week outside a west Texas fast food restaurant after 33 migrants were discovered locked inside a sweltering moving truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the group packed inside a U-Haul after they received a tip, according to KVIA-TV.

Members of the group were suffering from heat-related illness and at least a dozen of them needed to be hospitalized, the station reported.

The cargo area of the truck had no fresh air and temperatures inside hovered near 100 degrees, agents said.

"Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event," Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector Chief Sean McGoffin told KVIA. "Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money."

Investigators were still working to identify the people responsible for the smuggling operation.

It was at least the second operation uncovered by agents in Texas involving a moving truck over the past week.

Near Laredo, 27 undocumented people were found Sunday inside a U-Haul during a traffic stop.

The people inside were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection representatives.

Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit," authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newshuman smugglingborder patrolu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN SMUGGLING
3 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
TOP STORIES
Chicago police wrong raid victim says mayor 'betrayed' her
Englewood mass shooting victims' families mourn; investigation continues
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
Unusual email leads to billionaire donating millions to Chicago museum
Oak Park elderly couple mistaken for bank robbers sue US Bank
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen on bike path
Tenenbaum Hardware in Lakeview closing after 98 years
Show More
IL House passes bill to create elected school board for CPS
Kiana the sea otter dies after 16 years at Shedd Aquarium
Obama portraits kick off national tour in Chicago
8 shot, 4 fatally in Englewood mass shooting; some victims ID'd
IL reports 352 COVID cases, 22 deaths
More TOP STORIES News