Vandalism at Skokie synagogue being investigated as potential hate crime

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Skokie are investigating a report of vandalism at a synagogue as a potential hate crime.Police said someone smashed a window at the Persian Hebrew Congregation Sunday afternoon and left a flag and a pro-Palestine sign outside.Steve Hoffman, the former president of the synagogue, said they have now hired security to protect their house of worship."I hope that people who want to protest have peaceful protests and that it won't devolve into vandalism," Hoffman said.No one was at the synagogue at the time and no one was injured.