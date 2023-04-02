Geneva LGBTQ+ pride fire hydrant defaced for 10th time within 1 year

A fire hydrant painted in support of the LGBTQ+ community was vandalized in west suburban Geneva for the tenth time within one year.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Geneva's pride hydrant has been vandalized again.

This is at least the tenth time in less than a year the hydrant has been defaced.

Police said the latest incident happened on Saturday. The hydrant is at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and East State Street.

The hydrant is supposed to display the colors of the rainbow, transgender and inclusion flags to pay tribute to LGBTQ+ pride.

Geneva police did arrest a man for an earlier vandalism of the hydrant, but so far, no one is in custody for this latest incident.