Geneva pride flag fire hydrant vandalized for 7th time, 1 arrest made

A pride flag fire hydrant in Geneva, IL was vandalized for seventh time. Belong Fox Valley spent Labor Day 2022 repainting it.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Neighbors in Geneva used the Labor Day holiday for a labor of love.

Members of the group "Belong Fox Valley" spent the day repainting a fire hydrant that was painted over by someone.

The hydrant was painted in honor of LGBTQ+ pride and is part of the city's "Art on Fire" program. It was first painted back in June.

This is now the seventh time the hydrant has been repainted because of vandalism, and there's only been one arrest.

The group is trying to turn this negative into a positive by encouraging people to donate to "The Trevor Project," which offers crisis services to LGBTQ+ teens.