vandalism

Vandals smash windshields of several parked cars along 3 Rogers Park blocks, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Vandals smash windshields of several parked cars along 2 Rogers Park blocks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several vehicles were vandalized early Tuesday morning along two separate blocks in the city's Rogers neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

In the first incident, a male suspect was seen breaking the windshields of at least five parked cars around 3:07 a.m. in the 7100 block of N. Damen, police said.

About an hour later around 4:18 a.m. in the 6900 block of N. Glenwood, the window of a parked Nissan Versa was found broken, police said.

Later, at approximately, 8:30 a.m. the windshields of a parked Chevrolet Impala and a parked Chevrolet Ave. were found broken in the 7300 block of N. Paulina, according to police.

A nearby laundromat had its window broken as well.

No injuries were reported in either incident and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating all the incidents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkcarsvandalism
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Fox News Christmas tree fire: Outlet's decorations set ablaze in NYC
Surveillance video captures moment Christmas tree torched by vandals
Community Christmas tree burned in Washington Park
Chicago, Skokie, Lincolnwood police look into attempted ATM thefts
TOP STORIES
IL reports record-high 20,804 new COVID cases, 96 deaths
Teen killed in Palos Heights crash ID'd
Wife of Chicago dealer tied to El Chapo says US gave her immunity deal
1-3 inches of snow forecast for Chicago area Tuesday
What the CDC's latest COVID quarantine guidelines mean for you
What to do if your flight is canceled
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
Show More
2 states, 1 territory added to Chicago travel advisory
Des Plaines police search for driver in fatal hit and run crash
Oak Park grandma writes book for grandson, Latino community
Family seeks answers after woman found hanged in police cell
Citing COVID, judge prods Ghislaine Maxwell jury to work longer hours
More TOP STORIES News