Vandals smash windshields of several parked cars along 3 Rogers Park blocks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several vehicles were vandalized early Tuesday morning along two separate blocks in the city's Rogers neighborhood, according to Chicago police.In the first incident, a male suspect was seen breaking the windshields of at least five parked cars around 3:07 a.m. in the 7100 block of N. Damen, police said.About an hour later around 4:18 a.m. in the 6900 block of N. Glenwood, the window of a parked Nissan Versa was found broken, police said.Later, at approximately, 8:30 a.m. the windshields of a parked Chevrolet Impala and a parked Chevrolet Ave. were found broken in the 7300 block of N. Paulina, according to police.A nearby laundromat had its window broken as well.No injuries were reported in either incident and no one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating all the incidents