vanessa guillen

Army investigation found slain soldier Vanessa Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her

By Steve Campion
EMBED <>More Videos

Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says

As had been claimed by her family, Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared a year ago and whose remains were found last summer, was sexually harassed by a supervisor, a long-awaited investigation concluded.

In the Army investigation findings released Friday, Guillen's leaders at Fort Hood, Texas, where she was stationed, failed to initiate an investigation into the harassment or take appropriate action on it.

Investigators said the supervisor created an intimidating environment for Guillen that led to a change in her demeanor, which has also been claimed by her family.

PREVIOUS STORY: Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response

While the harassment was uncovered, Army investigators did not find that the harassment was related to her murder or carried out by Spc. Aaron Robinson, the fellow soldier who is alleged to have murdered her. The investigation further stated finding no credible evidence to conclude Robinson sexually harassed Guillen or that they had any relationship outside of their work setting.

But the investigation found that Robinson had harassed another young female soldier.

Guillen's disappearance and death set off a chain of events leading to calls to change the culture at Fort Hood.

Results from an independent review of the base released in December led to the suspension or firing of at least 14 people from the Texas base, inspired Operation People First by military leaders to rebuild trust and found that the Texas base had a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment.

Guillen's case also became a rallying cry for military sexual assault survivors to denounce their experiences, and that movement has prompted calls for cultural change within the military from Texas to Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vanessa guillentexas newssocietyu.s. & worldarmyinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANESSA GUILLEN
Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID victims, grieving families
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
Vanessa Guillen memorial gate unveiled at Fort Hood
You may not see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News