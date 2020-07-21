vanessa guillen

Vanessa Guillen's family receives humanitarian visas for soldier's funeral

HOUSTON, Texas -- Family members of Vanessa Guillen in Mexico will be able to travel to Houston to attend the funeral of the Fort Hood soldier.

Guillen's grandmother and six of her aunts and uncles obtained humanitarian visas to travel to Houston for the service.

The Secretaria del Zacatecano Migrante shared photos through Facebook saying they were grateful for the coordination efforts between the American and Mexican governments to make this trip possible.



Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says she worked with the Mexican ambassador to help the Guillen family say their final farewell to the Army specialist who was murdered on Fort Hood. Guillen's body was found months after she was reported missing.

Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old Army Specialist, was identified as the person of interest in Guillen's case. She disappeared in April. Robinson died by suicide when authorities made contact with him, according to special agent Damon Phelps with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.

WATCH: Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out for first time since remains of soldier were identified
EMBED More News Videos

In an emotional sit-down interview, Vanessa Guillen's mom, Gloria, had a strong message for the Army.



Cecily Aguilar, 22, a civilian suspect in Guillen's case has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. According to police, she told investigators she was asked to help hide a body.

Funeral plans for Guillen are not known yet.

SEE ALSO:

What we know about Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen since her disappearance in April

1 suspect dead, 1 arrested in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Gruesome details in report show how Vanessa Guillen may have been killed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonvanessa guillenvisafort hoodfamilyarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANESSA GUILLEN
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
Vanessa Guillen may have been harassed, Army officials said
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Army agrees to probe into handling of Vanessa Guillen case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage moved to new Glencoe site
Show More
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Kids can get lemonade stand 'bailouts' from Country Time
CPD releases video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, scattered storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News