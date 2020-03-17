celebrity

Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments: 'This has been a huge wake up call'

By Andrea Lans

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Hudgens issued an apology after coming under fire for her comments during an Instagram live she posted on Monday evening.

"I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," the actress said Tuesday afternoon in an Instagram story. "I don't take this situation lightly by any means."

In the now-deleted video, Hudgens expressed her dissatisfaction with the United States' quarantine status and public closures potentially lasting until July.

"I'm sorry, but it's a virus. I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time...even if everybody gets it, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?"

During the live video, the actress went on to clarify, "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

On Tuesday, Hudgens continued to express her apologies via Twitter: "Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."



Prior to her infamous Instagram live post, Hudgens responded to a viral TikTok made by her former "High School Musical" co-star Ashley Tisdale. In the side-by-side video Hudgens posted, the actress sings and dances along to the film's most popular tune, encouraging her followers to support each other during these tough times.



Everyone is coping with the coronavirus pandemic in different ways. As the internet starts to become our main source of social interaction, let's just keep in mind one thing: We're all in this together.
