CDC no longer recommending people avoid all e-cigarettes, focuses on THC-containing products

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed verbiage from its website this week suggesting that people refrain from all vaping products during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The CDC previously urged people to consider refraining from the use of all e-cigarette or vaping products. Now the agency is focusing on THC-containing products.

RELATED: THC vape caused serious lung illness in Chicago man, who hopes to warn others

The new recommendation suggests people avoid THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, especially those from informal sources like friends and online dealers.

RELATED: Trump administration bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens

The agency released a report Tuesday showing that patients with vaping lung injuries tend to get THC products from informal sources -- while nicotine products often come from commercial sources, like dispensaries and vape shops.

Officials said adults using nicotine vaping products to replace cigarettes should not go back to smoking, but recommends they consider using FDA-approved ways of quitting instead.

RELATED: Breakthrough in CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate and THC may be to blame

They also says people should not add Vitamin-E acetate to their e-cigarettes, stating that the thickener has been "strongly linked" to lung injury cases.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on Chicago area
Girl, 17, killed in Englewood shooting ID'd: ME
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Show More
Women's March Chicago brings renewed purpose through 'gallery of issues'
Suspect ID'd after hidden camera found in Northfield school, police say
Missing teen girl last seen going to go to school on South Side
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
More TOP STORIES News