Vernon Hills Police Department investigating string of 6 commercial burglaries | Video

Burglaries took place at Rivertree Court, on Milwaukee Avenue, and in Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center, Hawthorn Village Commons

The Vernon Hills Police Department is investigating a string of 6 commercial burglaries.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Vernon Hills police are investigating a string of business burglaries, including a smash-and-grab that was captured on surveillance video at a vape store.

You can see several people throwing something through the glass front door of Artisan Vapor and CBD early Monday morning.

Once inside, they loaded up their arms with merchandise, before running away.

RELATED: 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Vernon Hills police learned of six burglaries in all, starting with one they responded to at 3:55 a.m. at Rivertree Court, in the 700-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

A neighboring business was also found burglarized. Two burglaries were later discovered at businesses in the Hawthorn Hills Shopping Center and two at Hawthorn Village Commons, police said.

In all the burglaries, the suspects got in by breaking a glass door, according to police.

Once inside, they took merchandise and cash. No arrests have been made and the incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon Hills Police Department at 847-362-4449.