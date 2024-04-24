Thieves crash into businesses while workers inside in West Town | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of crash and grab thieves targeted several northwest side businesses on Tuesday, according to police.

Surveillance video captured the beginning of the crime spree. At least three businesses in West Town were targeted.

It all began around 4:42 a.m. in the 1700-block of West Grand Avenue, when thieves broke into CED Efengee Electrical Supply.

Security footage obtained by ABC7 Chicago shows the criminals use an SUV to ram into a steel door in the rear of the business. Once they got into the business video shows them stealing high-end wire cutting tools and possibly other things.

Less than 10 minutes later at 4:51 a.m., a similar burglary happened in the 1900-block of West Grand Avenue, where at Albany Steel and Brass.

The owner says the burglars were not able to get inside his warehouse, but did plenty of damage to two of the businesses doors.

Video from security cameras shows a vehicle trying to get into the business by crashing into two of its doors while workers were inside.

Workers heard the crash and thought it was an accident. When they went outside they found a group of possibly armed masked burglars.

The suspects quickly drove away.

None of the employees were hurt.

It appears thieves were successful in ripping off another industrial supply business a few miles away. It's unclear if the thieves got away with anything.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating the incidents.

