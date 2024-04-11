3 charged in November crash-and-grab burglary at Naperville Apple Store: police

Naperville police said suspects took $34K in electronics, caused over $300K in damage

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people have been charged in a crash-and-grab burglary at the downtown Naperville Apple Store last year, Naperville police said Wednesday.

Christie K. Lopez, 30, of Chicago; David J. Fultz, 30, of Rockford; and a male suspect from Maywood, who was a juvenile at the time, have been charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in the incident, police said.

Lopez was arrested on March 13 and Fultz was arrested Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the third suspect was in custody.

Naperville police were called to the store in the 100-block of West Jefferson Avenue just after 6 a.m. Nov. 6 for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.

When police arrived, they found an empty beige Hyundai Elantra still running and halfway through the glass storefront.

Police believe the Hyundai used to crash into the store was stolen out of Lisle.

The three suspects stole about $34,000 in electronics, and drove away in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived, police said.

The building sustained over $300,000 in damage, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

"This was a very brazen and high-profile burglary, and we've had residents asking about arrests since the day it happened," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said. "This just goes to show that investigations can take some time, but we do get results. The persistence of our detectives is unmatched, and we're committed to catching anyone who commits a crime in our town."