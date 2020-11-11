Chicago Symphony Orchestra premieres digital tribute on Veterans Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Tribute to Veterans," a digital production by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, celebrates the trumpet's place in America's military legacy.
Host John Hagstorm produced an hour long video that highlights the role of trumpets in military and orchestral music.
"Its powerful sound is at the center of the experiences of military veterans, and its energy brings together audiences everywhere," Hagstorm said.
Hagstrom, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and member of the President's Marine Band, played trumpet with the CSO for 25 years.
"This music does bring us together to remind us of what's worth fighting for. Its voice reminds us of those who have served and those who have sacrificed," Hagstrom said. "The trumpet commands attention. There's fanfare. 'Hail to the Chief' is not played on a ukulele ... and the 'Taps' at a graveside. It's reverent,"
Hagstorm grew up in Elmhurst and now designs trumpets for Yamaha. He said the military and its music helped to shape his life.
"As a young person, I was really indelibly blessed with the lessons I learned in the United States Marine Corp," Hagstorm said. "What the trumpet has taught me through music is that if we pay attention to the details and we have a commitment to that every day in a faithful way, excellence takes care of itself."
"I'm sorry to say, it's like cats," Hagstorm said about his trumpet collection. "They are all different and they all have their own personalities. I have a large trumpet collection. It usually keeps me off the streets."
The CSO's "Tribute to Veterans: Trumpeting the Power of Music" premieres online on Veterans Day.
To learn more about the program, visit the CSO website.
