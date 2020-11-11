chicago proud

Chicago Symphony Orchestra premieres digital tribute on Veterans Day

'Tribute to Veterans' celebrates trumpet's place in American military legacy
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Tribute to Veterans," a digital production by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, celebrates the trumpet's place in America's military legacy.

Host John Hagstorm produced an hour long video that highlights the role of trumpets in military and orchestral music.

"Its powerful sound is at the center of the experiences of military veterans, and its energy brings together audiences everywhere," Hagstorm said.

Hagstrom, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and member of the President's Marine Band, played trumpet with the CSO for 25 years.

RELATED: Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying

"This music does bring us together to remind us of what's worth fighting for. Its voice reminds us of those who have served and those who have sacrificed," Hagstrom said. "The trumpet commands attention. There's fanfare. 'Hail to the Chief' is not played on a ukulele ... and the 'Taps' at a graveside. It's reverent,"

Hagstorm grew up in Elmhurst and now designs trumpets for Yamaha. He said the military and its music helped to shape his life.

RELATED: Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at White Castle

"As a young person, I was really indelibly blessed with the lessons I learned in the United States Marine Corp," Hagstorm said. "What the trumpet has taught me through music is that if we pay attention to the details and we have a commitment to that every day in a faithful way, excellence takes care of itself."

"I'm sorry to say, it's like cats," Hagstorm said about his trumpet collection. "They are all different and they all have their own personalities. I have a large trumpet collection. It usually keeps me off the streets."

The CSO's "Tribute to Veterans: Trumpeting the Power of Music" premieres online on Veterans Day.

To learn more about the program, visit the CSO website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopveterans daymusicmilitarymusic newschicago proudmarineschicago symphony orchestra
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
BBQ for the Troops 2020 raises $50K for USO of Illinois
Wilmette students send hundreds of letters to local veterans
City program spotlights Chicago artists to celebrate neighborhood culture
Tutoring English to Advance Change works to empower immigrants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tier 2 restrictions in effect in 4 suburban counties; IL reports 12,623 new COVID-19 case
Chicago-area storms usher in cold conditions, leave damage behind
Chicago unveils new COVID-19 color-coded travel order
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
SPONSORED: Chicago area veterans ready to excel in civilian workforce
Despite record turnout, Indigenous communities face voter suppression
Show More
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
IN reports 5,156 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
Chicago Weather: Sunny but much colder Wednesday
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
More TOP STORIES News