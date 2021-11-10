Veterans Day 2021: Free meals, discounts for military members | LIST

veterans day

Veterans Day 2021: Free meals, discounts for military members

Wendy's, Krispy Kreme and Denny's are among the restaurants offering freebies to military members.
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?

As a small "thank you" to the men and women who served in the U.S. military, several restaurants and businesses are offering free meals, services and more to active and inactive military members this Veterans Day.

More than 18 million Americans, or 7% of the adult population, are veterans, according to the Census Bureau, and the federal government observes Veterans Day each Nov. 11 to honor their service and thank them for their sacrifices.

Here is a list of restaurants and other businesses offering freebies, deals and vouchers on Thursday. Note that most promotions require a valid military ID or proof of service.

Applebee's


Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive dine-in menu on Thursday. The restaurant is also offering $5 off any menu item ordered for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.

California Pizza Kitchen


The restaurant chain is offering a complimentary entree and beverage to veterans and active U.S. military members on Thursday. They can also receive a buy-one-get-one-free card redeemable through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Chili's


Veterans and military members who dine-in can receive a free meal from a select menu on Thursday.

Denny's


The diner-style restaurant chain is offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active and inactive military members on Thursday.

Dunkin'


Veterans and service members can receive a complimentary doughnut of their choice on Thursday at participating restaurants.

Great Clips


Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free haircut or receive a voucher for a free cut redeemable through Friday, Dec. 10.

Hard Rock Café


All North American Hard Rock Cafes are offering free steak burgers to active and retired service members on Thursday.

Krispy Kreme


All veterans can receive a free small coffee and doughnut of choice at participating locations Thursday.

Little Caesars


The pizza chain is offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo, which includes four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product, to all veterans and active-duty service members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

National Parks


Anyone, veteran or not, can visit National Park Service sites for free on Thursday.

Red Lobster


Veterans and military members who dine-in can choose a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Thursday.

Starbucks


Veterans, service members and military spouses will be served a free tall hot brewed coffee on Thursday at participating stores.

Walgreens


Veterans, military members and their families will receive 20% off eligible items at Walgreens and Duane Reade drugstores nationwide Thursday through Sunday.

Wendy's


Those who have served or are currently serving in the military can receive a free breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at participating locations.

White Castle


All veterans and military members can receive a free combo meal on Thursday.
