Yountville chefs thank heroes with 18th annual Veterans Day Luncheon

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -- Hosted at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, top Michelin Star chefs show their appreciation for veterans with a complimentary feast, known as the annual Veterans Day Luncheon.

This yearly luncheon is a celebration of service for those who have served our country, and it's their favorite event of the year.

"This started 18 years ago in partnership with the Yountville Chamber of Commerce and Chef Bob Hurley to bring our celebrity chefs in Yountville to our veterans to provide them with a gourmet meal in celebration of Veterans Day," described Whitney Diver McEvoy, the CEO of Yountville Chamber of Commerce.

"I just got tired of saying, 'thank you for your service,' I wanted to actually do something to say thank you," explained Hurley.

The feast features popular dishes from Yountville's world-renowned restaurants, including Bistro Jeanty, Bottega, and Bouchon Bakery to name a few.

"The town really was built around supporting the veterans that live here," said John Dunbar, the Mayor of Yountville. "And we're able to bring some of the amazing culinary talent that we have here in Yountville, to come and celebrate and honor our heroes."

McEvoy added, "Just like any of us, our veterans can't eat out every night; they can't go to gourmet restaurants all the time. So, the opportunity for us to bring a gourmet meal to them here in their dining room at their home is just incredibly special."

For more information, visit here.