National World War II Museum in New Orleans opens honorary pavilion ahead of Veterans Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veterans Day is Saturday and the last surviving members of the World War II generation are being honored in a beautiful way.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans opened its new, state-of-the-art, $400 million Liberation Pavilion just in time for the last surviving members of the WWII generation, most in their 90s or older, to experience what was built in their honor.

Retired Army Colonel Peter Crean, Vice President of Education and Access at the National WWII Museum joined ABC7 to share more about what this museum means to him.

"The Liberation Pavilion is our seventh and final pavilion that tells the cost of World War's II victory and the role America has played in championing freedom, democracy, and human rights around the world," Crean said.

Crean said an honorary coffin crate that is meant to remember a World War II member is a part of the museum that is very special to him.

Crean said most veterans who visit the exhibit are amazed and pleased the museum is telling their stories.

"I want people to be inspired," Crean said. "I want them to understand not just the cost of victory and how the war was won but what the World War II generation did to build the America you and I have the pleasure to live in."

For more information, visit nationalww2museum.org.