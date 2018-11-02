Victim identified in fatal Rosemoor barbershop shooting

A man was shot to death Friday morning outside a business in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.Antoine Jones, 40, was inside the business just after 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of South St. Lawrence when a male walked in and they "had an exchange of words," according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.The suspect then asked Jones to step outside, where he shot Jones multiple times in the head and body, police said.Jones, of the South Deering neighborhood, was dead at the scene, authorities said.Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.