SALT LAKE CITY --A man in South Salt Lake was left bewildered and amused after a person delivering packages for Amazon left more than just a package to his home. The delivery man made an unexpected pit stop before leaving his property.
Most of us are on the lookout these days for porch pirates who might steal packages off of our steps. Many people have installed security cameras at their homes.
Few of us would expect the delivery person to leave more than we had ordered.
Amazon Prime member Burke Lewis said he takes delivery of around 10 packages a month from the online retailer, KSL reports.
"For my work, I buy a lot of things," Lewis said. "I put in my security camera system because a couple of years ago, I had a big package that was worth like $4,000 and it was stolen," Lewis said.
He has captured video footage of some small packages being stolen before, but nothing he ever pursued.
"It mostly catches, like, raccoons or neighborhood cats," he said.
That changed Monday afternoon when the delivery driver apparently heard the call of the wild. Lewis was a little surprised by what he saw.
"The Amazon delivery guy came and delivered the package," Lewis said. "Then he didn't leave immediately. He kind of walked over to my fence. I wasn't sure what he was doing, so I went and looked out a window and I caught him urinating right by my fence inside my yard."
Lewis was actually home at the time and saw what happened from a basement window.
"I wanted to go just let him inside my house so he could use my toilet," he said.
After all, Lewis said it was a cold, wet day.
"I felt bad for him. I don't know how long he's been working or how much longer he had to work," he said.
Lewis didn't think it was appropriate behavior, but he didn't think the delivery worker should lose his job either. He contacted Amazon customer service to let them know what happened.
"They were very apologetic," Lewis said. "They probably wrote me in chat five paragraphs."
They offered him a $5 credit to his account. "That kind of caught me by surprise, that it was such a small amount too because Amazon is such a huge company," Lewis said.
Amazon upped the credit to $10 when Lewis pressed them on it. "I thought it was funny more than anything," he explained.
After KSL contacted Amazon Tuesday, they sent Lewis another apology and let him know that they have higher expectations from their delivery workers than what the video shows.
They increased the apology credit to $50, which didn't seem too bad to Lewis.
Amazon also sent KSL this statement, after we inquired: "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages, and we've reached out to the customer to make things right."
(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)