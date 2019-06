FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in southwest suburban Frankfort have issued a reminder to residents to lock their car doors after several burglaries.Video from a burglary in the Lakeview Estates subdivision shows thieves stealing from unlocked cars. The burglars were in-and-out in less than a minute.The burglaries occurred between the hours of 1-5 a.m., police said. Police ask residents to lock their vehicle doors and never leave car keys or fobs inside the vehicle.Police said they're adding extra patrols in residential areas during overnight hours.