Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

Video captures the chaotic moment a fight breaks out on a cruise ship that was turned away from multiple ports amid coronavirus fears.

A passenger says tensions started to rise after the ship was denied permission to dock at multiple ports of call because two people on board had gotten sick, and some feared it was the novel coronavirus. It turns out, it was just the flu.

Video shows a crew member apparently using pepper spray to deal with the passengers who started turning on each other and cruise ship staff.

The ship eventually docked at Cozumel, Mexico.

The more than 4,500 guests were all given a full refund for the disruptive nature of the cruise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fightcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
Tornado causes severe damage in Nashville: NWS
4th person tests positive for coronavirus in Illinois
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Woman sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
Show More
Dog found abandoned in Willow Springs making huge improvement, rescuers say
Man tried to sexually assault woman in Logan Square home: police
Man shot by police in Little Village charged with attempted murder
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
10 injured in crash involving CTA, school buses
More TOP STORIES News