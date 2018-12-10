VIDEO: Elderly woman run over by purse snatcher at Okeechobee, Florida McDonald's

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly Florida woman had to be hospitalized after she was run over by a car during a robbery - and the whole thing was caught on camera.

WARNING: Graphic video
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. --
An elderly Florida woman had to be hospitalized after she was run over by a car during a robbery - and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Security footage obtained by WPEC from inside an Okeechobee McDonald's shows a man in a white baseball cap and maroon shirt approach the elderly woman from behind.

He reaches over her right shoulder and grabs her Coach purse.

The man then sprints out the door and into a waiting car, with the woman chasing after him.

She opens the driver side door, but the suspect backs up -- dragging her, knocking her to the ground, and running over her.

Police are looking for the suspect. They say he appears to be in his late 40s or 50s and is 6-foot-2.

If you recognize him, please call the Okeechobee Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
purse snatchingsurveillance videou.s. & worldelderly womanFlorida
Top Stories
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Geneva teachers, district officials reach tentative deal to end strike
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
TIME Person of the Year 2018 shortlist
Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say
Chicago Bears could clinch NFL playoff spot next weekend
DA: McLellan became suspect in Aguilar's murder shortly after SUV was found
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Show More
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Man attempted to lure children near Morgan Park HS, police say
Roger the ripped kangaroo dies at 12
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
More News