An elderly Florida woman had to be hospitalized after she was run over by a car during a robbery - and the whole thing was caught on camera.Security footage obtained by WPEC from inside an Okeechobee McDonald's shows a man in a white baseball cap and maroon shirt approach the elderly woman from behind.He reaches over her right shoulder and grabs her Coach purse.The man then sprints out the door and into a waiting car, with the woman chasing after him.She opens the driver side door, but the suspect backs up -- dragging her, knocking her to the ground, and running over her.Police are looking for the suspect. They say he appears to be in his late 40s or 50s and is 6-foot-2.If you recognize him, please call the Okeechobee Police Department.