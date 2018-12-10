OKEECHOBEE, Fla. --An elderly Florida woman had to be hospitalized after she was run over by a car during a robbery - and the whole thing was caught on camera.
Security footage obtained by WPEC from inside an Okeechobee McDonald's shows a man in a white baseball cap and maroon shirt approach the elderly woman from behind.
He reaches over her right shoulder and grabs her Coach purse.
The man then sprints out the door and into a waiting car, with the woman chasing after him.
She opens the driver side door, but the suspect backs up -- dragging her, knocking her to the ground, and running over her.
Police are looking for the suspect. They say he appears to be in his late 40s or 50s and is 6-foot-2.
If you recognize him, please call the Okeechobee Police Department.