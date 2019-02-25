VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting at 99 Cents Only Store

EMBED </>More Videos

A security guard was caught on video punching a woman who witnesses say was trying to steal from a 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys. (Rony Preza)

By
VAN NUYS, Calif. --
A security guard was caught on video punching a woman who witnesses say was trying to steal from a 99 Cents Only Store in Van Nuys.

"She was grabbing items and just stuffing them in her bag in front of everybody, stealing, and she was trying to walk out of the store, and he refused to let her out," said Rony Preza, who witnessed the incident.

The security guard was seen screaming and aiming pepper spray at the woman, who was throwing punches and bottles at the guard's face. That's when the guard struck back.

"It's a little extreme on how he went about it. He could have detained her and waited until LAPD showed up. Again, everybody reacts differently to assault," Preza said.

The woman was eventually arrested on suspicion of using force during a robbery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on videofightshopliftingarrestsecurityu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Hazmat situation at Dirksen Federal Building secured
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Andersonville man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
VIDEO: Ring camera films mountain lion roaming neighborhood
Show More
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Socialite posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
Trio carjacks driver before crashing in Jackson Park
More News